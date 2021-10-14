Washington announces Taylor jersey retirement amid scandals

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Football Team plans to retire late safety Sean Taylor’s number before its upcoming game against Kansas City. The announcement came just three days before the retirement ceremony and with the organization in the midst of multiple off-field issues. Washington’s head athletic trainer is on administrative leave for what a team spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club after federal authorities searched the practice facility. Former employees are also calling for the NFL to release the findings of an investigation into Washington workplace misconduct after emails from Jon Gruden led to the Raiders coach’s resignation.