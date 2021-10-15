LEADING OFF: Closer to starter, Scherzer lined up for Game 1

By The Associated Press

Dodgers ace Max Scherzer got the last three outs in the thrilling Game 5 of the NL Divsion Series and is now lined up to throw the first pitch for Los Angeles in the NL Championship Series. Yes, with only full day off in between. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he aims to start Scherzer at Atlanta on Saturday night even after the three-time Cy Young Award winner earned his first pro save in a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Thursday night. Max Fried is set to start for the Braves.