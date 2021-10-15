Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho to complete quarantine in Spain

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil players Alisson Becker and Fabinho are travelling directly to Spain to complete their 10-day quarantine period after international duty and are in line to feature for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says the pair had “no chance” of playing in the English Premier League at Watford on Saturday lunchtime because of the tight turnaround after Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay late Thursday. Alisson and Fabinho will therefore not return to England and instead go straight to Madrid. They will fly back to England on Thursday after the rest of the Liverpool team return so they don’t have to quarantine.