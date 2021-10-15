Milestone game for Newcastle manager could be a farewell

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The welcome party for the new regime in control of Newcastle could double as a farewell for the club’s coach. Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager when Tottenham visits St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday. It marks Newcastle’s first game since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Bruce’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty since a 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover that will likely shake up not just the Premier League but European soccer also. The new owners have said Bruce will still be manager this weekend but he might not be part of Newcastle’s plans going forward.