Murray, 5-0 Cardinals visit Browns, good friend Mayfield

By The Associated Press

The NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Arizona Cardinals will put their perfect mark on the line Sunday when they visit the Cleveland Browns. Led by dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are 5-0 for the first time since 1974, when they were in St. Louis. Murray will be matching up for the second time as a pro against close friend Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. They won back-to-back Heisman Trophies at Oklahoma. The Browns are coming off a demoralizing loss last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland racked up 532 yards, scored 42 points, didn’t make a turnover and still lost.