QBs, big names plentiful among injured early in NFL season

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

About a third of the starting quarterbacks have missed time because of injuries, and Richard Sherman’s return to the NFL was hastened by Tampa Bay’s need at cornerback. Now he is hurt. There are big names aplenty among the injured. Quarterback Daniel Jones got a concussion and running back Saquon Barkley also was sidelined for the New York Giants in last week’s loss to Dallas. Barkley is frustrated by a sprained ankle, even if the injury isn’t as serious as the torn ACL of last year. Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey is another big-name back on the sideline. McCaffrey has a hamstring injury.