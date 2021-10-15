Upsets send Fritz, Basilashvili to semis at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in front of a hometown crowd, scoring the biggest win of his young career. Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set by winning four of five games — when Zverev held two match points — to force the tiebreaker. He raced to a 6-1 lead and won it on his third match point when Zverev’s forehand landed beyond the baseline. Fritz plays 29th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, the semifinals on Saturday. The other semi features No. 21 Cameron Norrie against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov, who knocked out top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in three sets on Thursday.