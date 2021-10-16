Skip to Content
Basilashvili, Norrie reach Indian Wells final without Top 25

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3 to set up a final against Cameron Norrie at the BNP Paribas Open. The tournament will crown its first men’s winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010 on Sunday. Norrie defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in an 86-minute semifinal. Basilashvili needed 1 hour, 41 minutes to get by Fritz, who grew up in the San Diego area and was the clear favorite of the fans. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka plays 21st-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain in the women’s final Sunday. The last man outside the Top 25 to win Indian Wells was No. 26 Ivan Ljubicic in 2010. 

