Bennett, Bowers, D lead No. 1 Georgia past Kentucky, 30-13

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s first game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team since 2008 was a big success. Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs got another stifling defensive effort in a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky. Bennett started his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels. The senior threw for 250 yards, including a pair of scoring passes to freshman tight end Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs’ defense allowed two touchdowns in a game for the first time all season but largely shut down up-and-coming Kentucky, which took its first loss of the season. Georgia improved to 7-0.