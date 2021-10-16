Bo Nix leads Auburn to 38-23 upset of No. 17 Arkansas

ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for score to lead Auburn to a 38-23 win over No. 17 Arkansas, the Tigers’ sixth straight in the series. Marcus Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone for Auburn in the third quarter to give the Tigers a lead after a strip sack by Derick Hall of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Then Harris stuffed Jefferson on a fourth down and one play later Nix hooked up with Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard touchdown as Auburn turned a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in three minutes.