Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs and makeup, and a big crowd in rainbow colors. As school cheerleaders wrapped up their routine at Burlington High School on Friday night, a total of about 30 students and faculty members dressed as drag queens and kings walked out onto the field. The crowd started to chant, “Drag Ball!” Performers paraded and danced to show support for LGBTQ people. They also lip-synced to singer Todrick Hall’s “Rainbow Reign.”