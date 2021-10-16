Harper, Duffey propel Alcorn State past MVSU 24-12

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Felix Harper accounted for a touchdown through the air and on the ground and Niko Duffey ran for 138 yards and a score to guide Alcorn State to a 24-12 victory over Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Harper’s 15-yard TD toss to LeCharles Pringle capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:21 off the clock and gave Alcorn State (4-2, 3-0) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Harper used a 14-play, 82-yard drive _ capped by his 28-yard TD run _ to put the Braves up 14-3. Orlando Fernandez’s fourth field goal cut the MVSU deficit to 17-12 with 11:36 remaining in the game, but Duffey wrapped up the victory with a 16-yard TD run with 3:36 left to play.