CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 169 yards on 22 carries and scored twice and Harvard beat Lafayette 30-3. The Crimson scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters against the Patriot League Leopards. Alex Washington had two interceptions for the Crimson. Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 182 yards for Lafayette with two interceptions. Harvard has won seven straight against Lafayette, and is 11-2 all-time against the Leopards in Cambridge.