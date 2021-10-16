No. 1 Georgia’s PAT streak ends with miss vs. Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia’s record extra-points streak is over at 363. The run ended when Jack Podlesny missed a PAT against No. 11 Kentucky. After the Bulldogs scored a touchdown to increase their lead to 30-7, Podlesny was wide right on the extra point. That snapped an NCAA-record streak that stretched back to 2014 and involved six kickers. Podlesny had been perfect on 71 PATs before his miss. The streak was started by Marshall Morgan, who was followed by Patrick Beless, William Ham, David Marvin, Rodrigo Blankenship and Podlesny.