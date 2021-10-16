Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can’t return until Week 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury. McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses. The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season. The 3-2 Panthers host the 2-3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.