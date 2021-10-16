Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. Blake Treinen struck out Freddie Freeman to open the ninth before giving up Ozzie Albies’ bloop single to center field. Albies stole second before Riley followed with his line drive into left field. Riley spread his arms in celebration as he rounded first base before getting swarmed by happy teammates.