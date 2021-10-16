Truex in tight NASCAR chase for start of round of 8 in Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The third round of NASCAR’s playoffs are getting started in Texas. It is a tight chase with three races left to determine the four championship drivers for the season finale. Series points leader Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s All-Star race in Texas four months ago. He has a significant lead over Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. But only eight points separate second-place Hamlin and defending Cup champion Chase Elliott in sixth place, with Truex, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in between them. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski are the other drivers still in the playoffs.