Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help the Colts put away Houston 31-3. Indy has won two of three since opening the season with three straight losses. The Texans have lost five straight overall and six of the last seven in the series. But they never had a chance after Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox for a 17-3 third-quarter. Taylor made it 24-3 on a 4-yard scoring run..