Kareem Hunt, Baker Mayfield injured in Browns’ loss

By The Associated Press

Kareem Hunt left the field on a cart and Baker Mayfield’s left arm was in a sling after the game on a rough day for the Cleveland Browns. Hunt suffered a calf injury in the fourth quarter of a 37-14 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt did not injure his Achilles tendon and will undergo further imaging on Monday. Mayfield reinjured his left shoulder but plans to play Thursday night against Denver. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain on the game’s final play in a win at New England and will be evaluated Monday.