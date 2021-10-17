Lens and Nice lose, Marseille fans to pay Tapie tributes

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens has lost 1-0 at Montpellier to fall nine points behind runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain after 10 matches. High-flying Nice also lost 1-0 at promoted Troyes after failing to reply to a goal from forward Mama Balde in the fourth minute. Defeat leaves coach Christophe Galtier’s side in third place and two points behind Lens. It was going to be an emotional night for Marseille fans later at home to Lorient as they paid their tributes to hugely popular former president Bernard Tapie.