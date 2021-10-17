LSU, football coach Ed Orgeron to part ways at end of season

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season. The move announced by Athletic Director Scott Woodward on Sunday night comes 21 months after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history. The announcement surprisingly comes the day after the Tigers upset Florida. But the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching after a blowout loss last week to Kentucky. Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU its third national championship since 2003.