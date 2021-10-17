Marseille fans pay their Tapie tributes, Lens and Nice lose

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Giant banners of Bernard Tapie were displayed at Stade Velodrome as Marseille fans paid an emotional tribute to the former club president they adored before a 4-1 home win against Lorient. Marseille’s win moved it up to third place in the French league and one point behind second-place Lens. One tribute to Tapie read “Avec Toi Nous Avons Atteint Les Sommets” (With You We Reached the Heights). Tapie died on Oct. 3 at the age of 78. Lens lost 1-0 at Montpellier to fall nine points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Nice lost 1-0 at promoted Troyes.