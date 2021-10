AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas smashed unbeaten half centuries as co-host Oman thumped debutant Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in its opening first-round Group B game on Sunday. Singh scored 73 off 42 balls and Ilyas made 50 that eased the host to 131-0 with more than six overs to spare. Earlier, skipper Zeeshan Ashraf (4-20) registered Oman’s best figures in a T20 and held PNG to 129-9.