Ravens shut down Herbert, Chargers in 34-6 victory

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-6 victory. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers came up empty on their first five possessions. Los Angeles was held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season. The Ravens completely controlled this matchup of division leaders. Each of Baltimore’s three veteran running backs — Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman — scored a touchdown.