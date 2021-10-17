Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland has held its nerve to pull off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory in their opening group game in the first round of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup. Co-host Oman thrashed debutant Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the other Group B game on Sunday. Chris Greaves first lifted Scotland to 140-9 after Bangladesh won the toss and its spinners had reduced the Scots to 53-6 in the 12th over. Greaves then picked up two key wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and Shakib Al Hasan (20) with his leg-spin which eventually restricted Bangladesh’s chase to 134-7.