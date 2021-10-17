Seattle’s Darrell Taylor taken to hospital after scary hit

By The Associated Press

Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor had movement in all of his extremities after leaving Seattle’s game Sunday night against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury. Taylor fell to the ground after a collision during a 3-yard gain by Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris with the Steelers driving near midfield with 3:10 to play in regulation. Taylor laid on the ground for more than 10 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. Players from both sides came out to offer support and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. After the Steelers won in overtime, NBC reported Taylor had movement in all of his extremities.