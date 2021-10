SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title. Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival. Knockout ties in the tournament have been reduced to a single game from the usual two-legged encounters due to the pandemic.