Allen, Bills come up short as Buffalo coach goes for win

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have seen Josh Allen run for first down after first down since coming into the NFL in 2018. That’s why coach Sean McDermott put the ball in his quarterback’s hands yet again on fourth and maybe half a yard rather than kick a tying field goal with 22 seconds left. This time, Allen’s feet went out from under him as the Tennessee Titans jammed the middle to stop him short and pull out a 34-31 victory Monday night. McDermott says he felt good about the Bills’ chances trying to win the game, even as they didn’t get it done.