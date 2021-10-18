Browns RB Hunt out weeks with calf injury, Mayfield TBD

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt will likely miss more than a month with a significant calf injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, one of numerous injuries to key players on Cleveland’s roster. The Browns were already missing star running back Nick Chubb with a calf injury and then lost Hunt in the fourth quarter. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt will likely go on injured reserve, which would mean he would have to miss at least three games. Stefanski is also awaiting more medical test results on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder. He reinjured his shoulder against the Cardinals. The Browns host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.