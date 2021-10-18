Campher grabs 4 in 4 balls as Ireland beats Netherlands

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Curtis Campher became the third bowler to grab four wickets in four balls in a Twenty20 international as Ireland crushed the Netherlands by seven wickets in a World Cup Group A game. Campher’s outstanding feat helped him take 4-26 as Netherlands was bowled out for 106 after captain Pieter Seelaar won the toss and elected to bat first. Ireland then cruised to 107-3 in 15.1 overs with Gareth Delany hitting 44 in 29 deliveries and Paul Stirling adding an unbeaten 30 off 39 balls.