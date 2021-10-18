Giants plan to exercise Posey’s $22M option if he will play

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants plan to exercise Buster Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wants to keep playing. Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch as he demonstrated his health and durability. The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season to care for his adopted twin girls.