LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others. Vanessa Bryant says in court papers she has suffered “severe emotional distress.” Kobe Bryant and the others were killed last year when the helicopter they were aboard crashed near Los Angeles. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error. Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers declined to comment Monday. Attorneys for Los Angeles County say the county has “great sympathy” for Bryant’s losses but called the suit a “money grab.”