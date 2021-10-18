Lacazette equalizes late for Arsenal in draw with Palace

By FRANK GRIFFITHS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal substitute Alexandre Lacazette has scored a dramatic late equalizer against Crystal Palace to finish 2-2 in the English Premier League. The return of Patrick Vieira to Arsenal as Palace manager nearly haunted the home crowd at Emirates Stadium with the visitors leading deep into injury time on Monday night. But Lacazette managed to turn home a rebound in the fifth minute of added time before celebrating with Arsenal fans. Vieira’s return to the club where he brought glory to Arsenal as club captain ended in misery, with the Frenchman crouching down and pounding the turf.