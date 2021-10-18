New hoops league for prep standouts signs deal with Gatorade
ATLANTA (AP) — A startup basketball league with goals of giving high school players another option besides the college route has added Gatorade as its first brand sponsor. Overtime Elite is scheduled to tip off its inaugural season in Atlanta on Oct. 29 with a full slate of games scheduled to showcase the talents of 27 players split into three teams. The new pro league markets itself to high schoolers and guarantees an academic education along with a six-figure salary.