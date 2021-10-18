New Jersey has its first $1 billion month in sports betting

By WAYNE PARRY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s sports betting industry has become the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars’ worth of bets in a single month. Figures released Monday show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three racetracks around the state that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion in such wagers in September. Helping the bump was football season sending more gamblers to sports books and their phones. New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting. More than half the country now allows it.