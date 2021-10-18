No. 23 Pitt eyeing lengthy stay in polls as Clemson looms

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is hoping its appearance in the AP college football poll is more than a cameo. The Panthers climbed into the rankings at No. 23 after improving to 5-1 with a blowout win on the road at Virginia Tech. This is the fifth time in coach Pat Narduzzi’s seven seasons that Pitt has been ranked for at least one week. The Panthers are hoping for an extended stay in the polls. They’ll get a chance to impress the voters next week when national power Clemson visits Heinz Field.