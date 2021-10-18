Sri Lanka survives top order collapse to beat Namibia

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former T20 World Cup champion Sri Lanka survives an early batting collapse to beat Namibia by seven wickets in their first group game in Abu Dhabi. In the same Group A, Curtis Campher became the third bowler to grab four wickets in four balls in a Twenty20 as Ireland crushed the Netherlands by seven wickets. Ireland and Sri Lanka are favored to advance from the group into the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka lost three wickets within the batting powerplay for 26 runs before avoiding further hiccups by reaching 100-3 in 13.3 overs after Namibia was all out for 96.