Staying a Sixer: Simmons’ fate looms large in Philadelphia

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons remains a mystery for the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Doc Rivers says he does not know if Simmons will play in Wednesday’s season opener at New Orleans. Simmons has practiced twice since he returned to the organization following his offseason trade demand. Simmons did not practice with the first team on Monday. Simmons is a three-time All-Star guard and the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft.