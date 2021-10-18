UEFA hits England with stadium closure for Euro 2020 chaos

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered England to play one men’s national team game in an empty stadium. It’s punishment for chaotic disorder around Wembley Stadium at the European Championship final in July. The stadium closure will apply for a Nations League fixture in June. A second empty-stadium game was deferred for a two-year probationary period. Thousands of English fans tried to break through barriers to get into Wembley which was hosting the Euro 2020 final against Italy at about two-thirds capacity. The England soccer federation was also fined $118,000 for fan violence and other incidents in and around the stadium.