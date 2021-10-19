Avs’ MacKinnon clears protocol, makes season debut at Caps

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon made his season debut against the Washington Capitals after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. He missed the first two games of the season because he tested positive for the coronavirus. MacKinnon, who is fully vaccinated, had been in protocol since Oct. 12. The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday for the start of a three-game road trip. MacKinnon needed to test negative twice to be cleared to play and take a separate flight. Because he is vaccinated, the 26-year-old’s absence was considered a hockey-related injury and he was paid during his time away.