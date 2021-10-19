Boone returns on 3-year contract, Yankees demand success

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Manager Aaron Boone has been re-signed by the New York Yankees to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025 after four winning but unsuccessful seasons. Boone has led the Yankees to a 328-218 record and four postseason appearances but just one AL East title. They lost to the Red Sox in this year’s wild-card game. Owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team needs to get better and that Boone embraces its “expectations of success.” General manager Brian Cashman says the Yankees “want more and we expect more.” They haven’t won it all since 2009.