Browns’ Mayfield expects to play despite shoulder injury

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out. Mayfield said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he first hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle. Mayfield said “I do” when asked if he’ll play. He hasn’t missed a start because of injury since 2013. Mayfield said it was still to be determined if he would practice. Mayfield has played the past four games with a complete tear of his left labrum suffered on Sept. 19.