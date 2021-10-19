Cowboys safety Kazee arrested on DWI charge in Dallas area

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Police say Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee has been charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after his arrest in a Dallas suburb. Kazee’s arrest on a misdemeanor in The Colony comes during the open week for the Cowboys. They next play Oct. 31 at Minnesota. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to Frisco, the location of team headquarters about 30 miles north of Dallas. Kazee is in his first season with the Cowboys after signing as a free agent.