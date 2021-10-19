Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi primed for Montreal return

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi will make his return to Montreal on Thursday night with his new team, the Carolina Hurricanes. The 21-year-old center signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal in August with Carolina after spending the first part of his career with the Canadiens. Kotkaniemi says it’ll be “a blast” to see old teammates. The Hurricanes are looking to turn Kotkaniemi from a center to a winger. He also says he’s open to staying with Carolina in the long term.