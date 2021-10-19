Pats promote Bryant to active roster, place Winovich on IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have promoted defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed linebacker Chase Winovich on injured reserve. Winovich left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 35-29 overtime loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. He has appeared in six games this season, getting seven tackles. Bryant makes his third trip to the active roster of the season and adds depth to the secondary after the defense gave up a season-high 445 passing yards to Dallas.