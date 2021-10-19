Quitting FIFA mulled in Europe to fight biennial World Cups

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Two people with knowledge of the talks say more than a dozen European nations are considering the option of last resort in the fight to prevent biennial World Cups. Plans to double the frequency of World Cups were pitched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on a private call on Tuesday with many leaders from the 55 European member associations who are resisting the transformation of the global game. Behind the scenes, European soccer body UEFA has already heard from more than a dozen federations contemplating informing FIFA of their intention to withdraw their membership of the global governing body, people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential talks.