Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Human rights activists have urged international governments, sponsors and athletes to boycott what they call China’s “genocide games.” The appeal came as Greek officials in Athens handed over the Olympic flame to 2022 Beijing Winter Games organizers. Activists also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday. They accused the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China by allowing the Winter Games to go ahead. The IOC has said the issue is beyond its remit.