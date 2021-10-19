Salah scores 2 as Liverpool tops 10-man Atlético in thriller

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Mohamed Salah has scored twice as Liverpool took advantage of Antoine Griezmann’s red card to beat Atlético Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League. Griezmann also scored twice to help Atlético recover from a poor start but was sent off with a straight red card early in the second half for hitting Roberto Firmino’s head with his foot while trying to reach for the ball. Liverpool capitalized on the advantage with Salah scoring the winner from a penalty kick in the 78th minute. Atlético had a penalty a few minutes after Liverpool’s third goal but it was reversed after video review.