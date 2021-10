AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Bangladesh has overcome sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup. Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by recording a 17-run victory earlier Tuesday. The top two teams advance to the Super 12. Scotland faces Oman on Thursday, when Bangladesh meets PNG.