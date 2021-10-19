South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball poll for the second consecutive season. UConn is No. 2. Defending national champion Stanford was third. Maryland and North Carolina State round out the top five. Two Big Ten teams have their best preseason ranking ever: Indiana is No. 8 and Michigan is No. 11. There is excitement in Iowa, too: Iowa is ranked ninth and Iowa State is 12th.